The Edmonton Oilers are officially on the ropes after a disastrous performance in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. Despite playing in front of their home crowd, the Oilers were never in the game as the Panthers raced to a 5-2 victory to move within one win of a repeat.

Before the game, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch made a shocking change to the Edmonton lineup, inserting Calvin Pickard back in goal in place of Stuart Skinner. Pickard had a strong finish to Game 4 after coming in for Skinner in relief, but Game 5 did not go his way.

Pickard allowed four goals on just 18 shots on Saturday night, making 14 saves in the process. He was pulled for an extra skater with about five minutes to go, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback.

After the game, Knoblauch would not commit to a starter for Tuesday's do-or-die Game 6 in Florida, via Gerry Moddejonge of NHL.com.

“That's a conversation with the staff, obviously our goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz, but with all the assistants and general manager to kind of weigh in with how everyone feels and what's best moving forward,” Knoblauch said. “And it's not an easy decision.”

Article Continues Below
More Edmonton Oilers News
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) skates during the warmup period against the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Panthers’ Sam Bennett reveals key to Game 5 masterpiece vs. OilersChristopher Hennessy ·
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch looks on during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Oilers’ Kris Knoblauch defends Calvin Pickard after nightmare Game 5 vs. PanthersBenjamin Adducchio ·
Oilers most to blame for Stanley Cup Final Game 5 dud
Edmonton Oilers most to blame for Stanley Cup Final Game 5 dud vs. PanthersRB Hayek ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
NHL fan goes viral for Oilers-Panthers jersey change during Stanley Cup Final Game 5Owen Crisafulli ·
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman (96) controls the puck against Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) during the second period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Jake Walman makes bold guarantee after Stanley Cup Final Game 5 disasterTroy Finnegan ·
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck during the second period against the Florida Panthers in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.
Oilers’ Connor McDavid becomes 3rd-fastest ever to epic milestone in Game 5Owen Crisafulli ·

Statistically, there isn't much between Skinner and Pickard this postseason. Both are hovering right around an 89% save percentage and are giving up just a shade under three goals per game, so the stats make it hard to differentiate between the two.

Skinner has had the higher highs in these playoffs, with three shutout performances. However, it's hard to argue with Pickard's 7-1 record, so Knoblauch and his staff have some tough decisions to make before Game 6.

Regardless, the Oilers are still just two wins away from getting revenge on the Panthers and lifting the Stanley Cup. However, their margin for error is now completely gone, and they have to find a way to flip the script as the Panthers have been in control for a majority of the five games so far.

Whether changing goaltenders or not helps that remains to be seen, but it will be an uphill climb for the Oilers regardless if they want to come back.