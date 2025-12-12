The Golden State Warriors will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they will be without their best defender. It won't be because of an injury, which is good news, as Draymond Green will be looking to welcome his newborn with his wife. Green hinted at the possibility of missing some games about a week ago, after he was asked about the occasion.

“It sucks. Pretty s****y if I’m being honest,” Green said. “But nonetheless, this is my job. I love to do my job. But it’s terrible if I’m being honest,” Green said. “It’s not the first time I’ve been in this position, though. But my wife does a great job. She’s strong. I’ll do all I can to get back here if I need to.”

It's understandable why Green will be missing some time, but it's uncertain how much time he will miss. Luka Doncic was the latest NBA player who missed time as he and his wife welcomed their second daughter.

Green will truly be missed, as he sets the tone for the Warriors, and against a team like the Timberwolves, he will be needed. These two teams have a history with each other, most recently last postseason, as they faced off in the second round. The Timberwolves won that matchup, as Stephen Curry was out for most of the series with a hamstring injury.

It was Julius Randle who made things difficult for the Warriors in that series, and Green was the main defender on him.

Though it's just a regular-season game, the Warriors are going to have to throw multiple bodies at him if they want to contain him. At the same time, they still have to worry about Anthony Edwards, who can get hot at any moment.

Luckily for the Warriors, they'll be getting a boost on offense as Stephen Curry is set to return from injury.