It was another blowout loss for the St. Louis Blues, this time, falling 7-2 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Following the Blues' loss, Brayden Schenn ripped his team's performance, according to Blues' beat writer Lou Korac.

“Soft … soft in front of our own net, soft in front of their net. Give good players time and space to score goals ot second chances, leaving Binner hanging out to try on some, that's how we keep giving up as many goals as we are right now,” Schenn told Korac.

Things started out slow for both teams until 8:22 into the first period when Steven Stamkos got the first goal for the Preds. It would be the beginning of a miserable night for Jordan Binnington, as he allowed Stamkos to score another just three minutes later. Ultimately, the Blues cut the deficit in half early in the second on a goal by Hugh McGing. But that would be as close as they got.

Ryan O'Reilly tallied a goal to make it 3-1. Then Filip Forsberg made it 4-1 before Stamkos added yet another just 23 seconds later to make it 5-1 while also completing a hat trick. Robert Thomas offered a glimmer of hope with a goal just under two minutes later. However, the deficit would be too much to overcome as Stamkos made sure of that with yet another goal.

The Blues won 52 percent of their faceoffs but could not do much with the puck. Additionally, they went 0 for 3 on the power play and were not able to convert most of their opportunities. It was their third game without Jordan Kyrou, who sustained a lower-body injury against the Ottawa Senators and is week-to-week.

The Blues will have a quick turnaround after this blowout loss, returning home to face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. After Binnington started on Thursday, the Blues may turn to Joel Hofer, who entered the game in the third period after Binnington was pulled.