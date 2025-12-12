The Winnipeg Jets finish a home stand with the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators coming up. When they play Ottawa on Prime Monday Night Hockey, they'll be back in front of Canada's audience without their best player. While Connor Hellebuyck has been out for the Jets, they have tumbled to the bottom of the standings. But there are still Jets players looking for a spot on Olympic rosters, not just Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck is hurt after having a small knee procedure in late November. The original timeline was 4-6 weeks, which means his return should be around the corner. Assuming he is healthy in mid-February, Hellebuyck will be the starting goalie for Team USA in Milan. While the game-winning goal did whizz past him at the 4 Nations Face-Off, he was one of America's best players.

The Jets should have more than just Hellebuyck in Italy, however. Which players could join him and even play against him at the Olympics?

Kyle Connor, Team USA

The Jets sent forward Kyle Connor to the 4 Nations Face-Off as part of Team USA, and he should be on the Olympic squad as well. He played in the three round-robin games, but was a healthy scratch for the Championship game. It was a first-guessed decision by many, and it proved true in overtime. Connor is one of the elite American scorers in the game and should be a key member of the American team.

Mark Scheifele, Team Canada

Team Canada has a crowded forward group, but Jets center Mark Scheifele could be a depth member of it. He is likely going against Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares for the final spot on the Canadian depth chart. They are similar players and similar ages, and young players are banging down the door.

There has been a lot of momentum for recent number-one picks Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini to make Team Canada. Neither player was on the 4 Nations roster, so someone has to be left at home if they are coming. There is less physicality in the Olympic game, which could lead to Bedard and Celebrini over Scheifele in 2026.

Nino Niederreiter, Team Switzerland

There are more than just the traditional hockey countries in the Olympics, and Team Switzerland is among them. Roman Josi will be their superstar, but Nino Niederreiter will be among their best forwards. If he is playing alongside New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier, that could be a decent top line.

Niederreiter has undoubtedly been waiting for this opportunity since 2014. While he has played in World Championships since, he did not score a point in four games back in Sochi. Now, at 33 years old, he has another opportunity to represent his country at the Olympics. And the jersey crest is a huge plus.

Gustav Nyquist, Team Sweden

Team Sweden could be one of the sneaky medal contenders at the 2026 Olympics because of their forward group. Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson has emerged into superstardom, Mika Zibanejad has had a nice season, and Emil Heineman has thrown his hat in the ring. All of that said, Gustav Nyquist could be an option for the Swedes.

Nyquist has not been great for the Jets in his first season with the club. He has no goals and six assists in 21 games, which is part of the reason the team has been struggling. No depth scoring and no elite goaltender mean fewer wins for the Jets. A big few weeks could push Nyquist onto Team Sweden as a veteran presence. But New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom has been much better offensively this year and is a defensively responsible winger.

