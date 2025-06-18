For the second straight season, the Edmonton Oilers have fallen short of their ultimate goal. The Oilers crumbled over the final two games of the Stanley Cup Final while the Florida Panthers more than rose to the occasion, sealing the series with a very impressive 5-1 victory on Tuesday night.

The Oilers came into this series looking for revenge after losing to the Panthers at the same stage last year, but instead they got the exact same result.

Star forward Connor McDavid is the biggest reason why the Oilers were in this position in the first place, but he didn't bring his best hockey to the ice in Game 6. McDavid was held without a point in more than 22 minutes of ice time and failed to make the big impact on the game that fans are used to seeing from him. After the game, those fans took to social media to let McDavid hear about it.

McDavid was also a minus-4 in Game 6, so it just didn't go well as a whole for the former Hart Trophy winner. He scored five points across the first two games of the series at home, which the two teams split, before notching just two points over the last four games.

Now, the Oilers head into another offseason without a Stanley Cup and are still searching for answers on how to get McDavid and company over the hump for the first time. In this series, the Florida forecheck proved to be too much, as the Panthers were constantly disruptive and forced plenty of turnovers deep in the Edmonton zone.

When the Oilers did get chances to attack, the Panthers took all of the space away from McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, making it very hard for the to create high-danger chances. While the 2024 Conn Smythe winner still made magic happen at times,  it was too much to ask him to do that enough to win the series all by himself.