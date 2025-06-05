Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers did not disappoint, as the two best teams in hockey went at it in a tightly-contested battle with the upper-hand in the championship series on the line.

At the end of a long, hard-fought overtime period, Leon Draisaitl was the hero for the Oilers. After a late Panthers penalty, Connor McDavid snuck behind the aggressive Florida penalty kill and received the puck below the net before firing it to Draisaitl, who beat Sergei Bobrovsky short side for the game-winner.

After the goal was scored, fans immediately went crazy on social media after the McDavid-Draisaitl duo won another playoff game with a clutch play.

The scoring was coming fast and furious early on in this game before cooling off when things got tight late. Draisaitl opened the scoring just over a minute into the game off of multiple rebounds, but that Edmonton lead didn't last very long.

Florida would answer with back-to-back goals in the first period by Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand to take a 2-1 lead after one. Once Bennett gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead with a shot to beat Stuart Skinner, the Oilers quickly answered.

Goals by Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm tied the game at three before the action cooled off and the game went into overtime. Both goalies stifled a number of quality chances throughout the extra period before the game changed with just under two minutes to go in the period.

Panthers winger Tomas Nosek got the puck in his own zone, but an aggressive Edmonton forecheck forced him to try and move the puck ahead. He misplayed it and sent it out of play, resulting in a penalty and sending the lethal Oilers onto the power play.

Florida nearly killed off the whole thing and got into the dressing room to regroup, but McDavid and Draisaitl's heroics came up big just in time.

With this win, Edmonton protects home ice in Game 1 and gets off on the right foot, something that it wasn't able to do last season in this same matchup in the Cup Final. The Oilers will look to keep that going in front of their home fans in Game 2 on Friday night.