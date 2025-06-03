The Edmonton Oilers signed Jeff Skinner in NHL Free Agency last summer. Edmonton hoped the veteran forward could help them return to the Stanley Cup Final after losing to the Florida Panthers in 2024. Skinner, meanwhile, hoped to simply make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career.

Skinner and the Oilers did make the playoffs. More than that, they returned to the Final. The Oilers face the Panthers in a rematch from last year's Final. The puck drops for Game 1 on Wednesday night from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Skinner has never reached this level before, but he is more than ready to get going.

“I think when you get this far, there’s a lot at stake and a lot more emotion and excitement involved in everything around the game,” Skinner said, via NHL.com's Derek Van Diest. “It’ll be exciting. This is the goal, every year and every team has the same goal. You get this close, you want to put your best foot forward and that will be exciting.”

Oilers' Jeff Skinner sat out much of postseason amid struggles

Skinner was brought in to give Edmonton more scoring options down the lineup. Unfortunately, things did not work out as intended this season. He skated in 72 games this year, but managed just 16 goals and 29 points for the Oilers.

He played in Edmonton's first playoff game of this postseason. Following that loss to the Los Angeles Kings, however, he rode the pine for a while. It wasn't until Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals that he re-entered the lineup. Skinner did score in that 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars that clinched Edmonton's spot in the Stanley Cup Final, though.

“It’s nice to contribute,” Skinner said, via Van Diest. “We’re in the Final, so (sitting out) it’s not that tough. You always want to be out there to try and contribute and help the team win, but guys have been rolling pretty well this last little while, so it’s my job to stay ready and it was nice to get in there for Game 5.”

Skinner could receive a bit more playing time in this Final against the Panthers. If he does, he is hoping to make the most of the opportunity. We'll see how Edmonton's lineup looks on Wednesday night when they play host to Florida in Game 1.