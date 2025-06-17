Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl has had some big games in the Stanley Cup Final this year. Draisaitl is hoping he and his team can come up with one more on Tuesday, in Game 6 of their series with Florida. The forward is sending a very subtle warning about his guys.

“We still haven’t seen our best,” Draisaitl said ahead of Game 6, per TSN.

The Oilers will have to play their best Tuesday night, as the team trails the Florida Panthers 3-2 in the final. Edmonton must win back-to-back contests in order to avenge last year's loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers decided to start Stuart Skinner at goalie Tuesday. Skinner has had some rough performances in this series, but he has also won seven playoff games for the club.

Oilers have their backs against the wall

Edmonton has struggled to score at times in the Stanley Cup Final. That was the case in Game 5, as the Panthers rolled over Edmonton 5-2. Calvin Pickard started his first game in the final in net, but allowed four goals.

One Oilers player who has done well though is Draisaitl. Draisaitl has eight points in five Stanley Cup Final games. He posted three in Game 4 alone, including a game-winning goal.

“He's one of the best players in the world for a reason. He not only says what he's going to do, he backs it up with his play and his actions. That's what makes him an amazing leader,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said, per ESPN.

Edmonton's players feel the pressure that comes with sitting in a 3-2 deficit. The club knows they have to work together in order to get a victory Tuesday.

“It’s a team-oriented sport. You’re not going to win with one guy — and not even close. I mean, you need everyone pulling on the rope, and one guy can do so much, and he’s done just as much as any one man can do,” Oilers forward Connor Brown said, per NHL.com.

Edmonton and Florida play Tuesday night, at 8:00 ET.