The Edmonton Oilers are looking to take a stranglehold on the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night — but they'll have to play at least one more contest without key defensemen Mattias Ekholm.

Ekholm, who hasn't played since April 11, is now day-to-day but won't suit up at Rogers Place, head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters.

“He’s still day to day and we’ll do what’s best for our team and what’s best for him,” the bench boss said, per NHL.com's Derek Van Diest. “I think with [Ekholm] being the player that he is and what he can provide us, when he is healthy, we’ll put him in that lineup.”

Although he isn't quite ready, the Swede — who managed nine goals and 33 points in 65 regular season games — feels his return to the lineup is ‘imminent.'

“I’m feeling great, a lot better than I thought I would at this point,” Ekholm said after Monday's practice, per Van Diest. “I feel really good, that’s pretty much what I can say at this point. I think it’s imminent, I think it’s going to be soon at least and whether it’s tomorrow or the next game or whatever it is. I’m happy with my body and happy with how I feel and really excited where the team is at and how they’re playing.”

The 35-year-old was originally supposed to be out for the entire postseason, so this update is certainly an excellent sign for Oilers faithful. And there really is no need to rush the veteran back the way the squad has performed.

Edmonton's blue line has been excellent as of late, not allowing a single goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Games 4 and 5 of the second round. And despite a third period collapse in Game 1 against the Stars, the Oilers have conceded just one goal in two games since.

The defense is doing its part, and so is Stuart Skinner, who became just the fifth goaltender in history to allow one goal or less through the first four wins of a postseason. He's been lights out, and will have a familiar face backing him up on Tuesday night.

Calvin Pickard will return to lineup in Game 4

Article Continues Below

Calvin Pickard, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 2 against the Golden Knights, is set to resume backup duties in Game 4. The 33-year-old is 6-0 in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, sporting a 2.84 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in the process.

Edmonton's net is obviously Skinner's to lose the way he is playing, but the Oilers will be thrilled to have Pickard back on the bench for the crucial tilt.

“I knew right away when it happened; it wasn’t great,” Pickard said of the injury, per Van Diest. “Obviously it was an awkward collision, and I was running on straight adrenaline there for the rest of the game.”

In Pickard's absence, Skinner has played every minute, managing a sparkling 1.18 GAA and .955 save percentage in that span — along with three shutouts.

“He’s been awesome, but it’s no surprise to me, he always bounces back,” Pickard said of Skinner. “There’s going to be games where goals go in and it’s all about what you do next, and he always bounces back. It’s very impressive for a guy of his age. …He’s playing really well right now and I know he’s looking to keep it going.”

The only lineup change the Oilers will be making is inserting Viktor Arvidsson in for Connor Brown, who was injured in Game 3's 6-1 triumph. Puck is set to drop on Game 4 of the West Final just past 8:00 p.m. ET from Rogers Place.