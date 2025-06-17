The Edmonton Oilers are in a must-win situation in the Stanley Cup Final. The club is going to start Stuart Skinner for their Game 6 clash with the Florida Panthers Tuesday night, per Sportsnet. Skinner has gotten roughed up in recent games against Florida.

Skinner though has won a lot for Edmonton, who are down 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers simply must win Tuesday, just to force a Game 7. It's been a brutal, physical final between the two teams.

Skinner had lost his starting job in Game 5 to Calvin Pickard. Pickard though also struggled in net, as Florida skated past Edmonton in that contest, 5-2. Pickard allowed four goals.

In this playoffs, Skinner has seven victories and a GAA of 2.99.

Oilers had struggled to name a goalie for Game 6

The Oilers are trying to avenge last year's loss to Florida in the Stanley Cup Final. Florida has a chance to build a dynasty if they defeat the Oilers once again this season in the championship series.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch had battled back and forth over whom to start in Game 6. When speaking to reporters after Game 5, Knoblauch defended Skinner's overall performance. That is despite the fact that Skinner had been pulled a few times in the final.

“But I think also how he’s responded and how he’s played in difficult situations, especially in the later half of the season. Maybe he got pulled, but I don’t put any of the blame on him,” Knoblauch said, per NHL.com. “I think Stu is like our team, is very resilient. They play their best when their backs are against the wall and we need great performances from there. It’s no different whether it’s Stu or Picks, they’ve been able to come up big when we need them at the most important times.”

The Oilers and Panthers play Tuesday at 8:00 ET. Florida hosts the contest.