Edmonton Oilers executive Stan Bowman is pleased with his team's play at goaltender right now. Bowman, who serves as Edmonton's general manager, says working with his two guys in goal has worked wonders for his club this postseason.

Some Oilers fans hoped that the team would find at least one new goalie before the NHL trade deadline this year. Bowman didn't do that.

“No, I mean, you talk to the players and you talk to the coaches, they have a lot of confidence in these guys,” Bowman said, per The Athletic. “At the end of the day, the players decide this, right? It’s the guys that are on the ice, and they have confidence in the guys we have, both in Pickard and Skinner. I think when you have a belief from your team that they’re going to get the job done for you, then you don’t have to focus on that exclusively.”

Edmonton currently uses Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard in goal. Skinner has posted some outstanding performances for the Oilers, who are in the Western Conference final once again.

The Oilers are marching toward another Stanley Cup appearance

The Oilers reached the Stanley Cup final last year, before bowing to Florida. The club is close to doing it again this season. Edmonton leads Dallas 2-1 in the Western Conference final.

This season, the Oilers have won with outstanding defense as well as high-octane offense. The team has had different guys step up time and again.

“So a lot of it just goes to the belief in our team,” Bowman added. “We didn’t want to be a team that relies on just one thing to win. We wanted to have a few different ways to win. I think we’ve seen that in these playoffs, we’ve won a variety of different styles of game, and I think that’s what you need to have success.”

Bowman is in his first season with Edmonton as their general manager, and team executive vice president of hockey operations. He previously worked for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Oilers and Stars next play on Tuesday night in Edmonton. Edmonton has won back-to-back games in the series.