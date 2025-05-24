Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner minded the net with poise in Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference final. Skinner didn't allow a goal against the Dallas Stars on Friday. Edmonton knocked off the Stars, 3-0, to tie the series 1 apiece.

Skinner posted 25 saves for the club. Following the game, Skinner spoke with humility about his stellar performance.

“It's like I said at the beginning of playoffs, it's a roller coaster. There's a lot of highs, lots of lows. Sometimes the score doesn't always tell everybody exactly how the game unfolded,” the Oilers goalie said, per NHL.com. “I think a few minutes where we didn't play our best, and it looks a lot worse than what it was. So, for us just going back to tonight is really just playing the same game, doing the same thing, and just putting on our work boots and getting to work.”

Skinner bounced back from his dismal Game 1 performance. In the first contest, the Oilers goalie allowed five goals in the team's loss.

The Oilers hope to return to the Stanley Cup Final

The Oilers are looking for revenge in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Edmonton made the Stanley Cup last year, but bowed to Florida. It was the end of an incredibly special run for the Oilers club last year.

The team is once again knocking on the door this year of the championship series. Skinner's performance on Friday was one of his best in his playoff career. He now has three shutouts in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

“As players you don’t have enough appreciation for how a goalie battles. You trust he’s going to do his job back there and battle and try to see the puck and make every save he can and he did that tonight. He made every save. That’s a good night for a goalie,” Edmonton forward Connor McDavid said about Skinner. “Forwards are coming back really hard, everyone is selling out blocking shots. It’s that time of year, that’s what it takes. It’s fun to watch.”

Skinner has now tied the Edmonton record for most shutouts in a single postseason, per NHL.com. Curtis Joseph also accomplished the feat of three shutouts in 1998.

Skinner looks to keep this momentum going for his club in Game 3 of the series. The Oilers and Stars take to the ice again on Sunday.