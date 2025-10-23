The 2025 World Series will begin on Friday as the Toronto Blue Jays will host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first two games of the series. Games 3-4-5 will be in LA, and the final two games will be back in Toronto if needed. The Blue Jays are back in the Fall Classic for the first time in 32 years, aiming to dethrone the Dodgers of what could be a dynasty for this Southern California ball club.

The Blue Jays advanced to the World Series after taking down the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS. George Springer continued his clutch career with a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 7th inning while trailing 3-1. That momentum shifter put the Jays on top, and they carried the high all the way to the end of the game. Now, the Dodgers are in town after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers, ready for what should be a classic World Series between two very good teams.

John Schneider has announced who will start Game 1 of the World Series after the Dodgers already announced that Blake Snell will toe the slab for the series opener. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 2 for the Dodgers.

Trey Yesavage hopes to continue his dominance against the Dodgers and has been rewarded as the Game 1 starter.

At 22 years and 88 days, Trey Yesavage will be the second-youngest Game 1 starting pitcher in World Series history, older than only: 1947 Ralph Branca: 21y 267d https://t.co/PUkTHe74zG — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 23, 2025

Yesavage ended the regular season 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 14.0 innings. He struck out 16 hitters. In the postseason, Yesavage is 2-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 15.0 innings. His WHIP is much better at 1.13 with 22 K's and seven walks. He has allowed runs, but he is pitching well enough to keep his team in control. He's been one of the team's best players this postseason, and he will aim to continue against the Dodgers on Friday. Depending on how this series goes, he will likely earn another start in Game 5 or Game 6.