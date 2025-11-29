One of college football’s most storied rivalries is being played in Austin again, for the first time in 15 years. The Lone Star Showdown has been dormant as an on-campus matchup since the Longhorns and Aggies last met at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in 2010.

However, the optimism for Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns surrounding the matchup shifted sharply when a key defender for Texas went down during a crucial play.

In the first half, the Longhorns blocked a Texas A&M field-goal attempt, but the celebration paused when linebacker Trey Moore remained on the turf.

“Texas LB Trey Moore is down following the blocked field goal.” On3 insider Pete Nakos posted on X, formerly Twitter.

After receiving attention from medical staff during the timeout, Moore tested his movement. He rose and made his way toward the sideline jogging, which can only be good news for Texas fans.

With depth already stretched thin, and Texas trailing 10-3 through halftime, Moore’s exit intensified anxiety around the position group at the worst possible time, during a rivalry game with postseason consequences hanging in the balance. However, the Longhorns have since rebounded to take a 20-10 lead, easing some of the anxiety.

Moore has been key for Texas’s defense in 2025, entering the game with 20 tackles and three sacks. And his loss compounds existing injury issues, with the Longhorns have already been playing shorthanded without star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who is sidelined with a fractured fifth metacarpal in his hand.

Mike Elko's Texas A&M (11-0), having a solid season, entered Austin from a 48-0 shutout win over Samford, while Texas was coming off a 52-37 offensive test against Arkansas. But with Moore now questionable to return, the narrative for Texas’s finale is evolving in real time.