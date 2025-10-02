Kirill Kaprizov just signed a record-breaking contract with the Minnesota Wild. Now, attention has turned to the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid's contract extension. McDavid could be receiving less money per year than Kaprizov, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“He can command whatever he wants in his next contract. It’s a blank cheque from the Oilers. It’s McDavid who decides what he makes next if he decides to sign an extension in Edmonton. Just don’t be surprised if it’s not for as much as Kaprizov’s $17 million,” LeBrun wrote on Thursday regarding a new contract for McDavid.

“One reason is that it’s probably going to be a shorter-term deal (if he signs). But the other, and this is genuine and paramount for McDavid, is that he would want the Oilers to have as much ability as possible to keep adding pieces around him.”

Multiple factors at play could bring down the AAV for the best player in the world if McDavid allows that. The first is the possibility of a short contract for McDavid.

“A three-year extension would mean his contract would be up in the same season as that of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard. It puts a timer on GM Stan Bowman to build a championship roster around this core — which is why McDavid will sign a contract that allows that flexibility,” noted ESPN's Greg Wyshynski when speaking of the potential contract extension.

A shorter contract could lead to less in AAV, but it will also provide flexibility for the team. The team is projected to have over $42 million in cap space next summer. They also have five forwards, four defensemen, and three goaltenders who will all be free agents and need new deals. This is in addition to McDavid. A smaller salary could help the team re-sign players and keep the core together.

What does Oilers' Connor McDavid want?

Article Continues Below

McDavid has said he wants to be paid fairly, but also win.

“I put everything I have into this and deserve to be paid what I feel is fair. With that being said, there is a salary cap and my only desire is to win, so trying to figure out that balance is tricky,” he said earlier this offseason.

If the star forwards wants to be paid fair, it could be a contract that shatters the $17 million AAV of Kaprizov.

Regardless, if he wants to win, it may have to be less money. This could be similar to Sidney Crosby.

“And, well, do I need to mention that Sidney Crosby never fully maxed out his financial leverage during Pittsburgh’s contending years? He was a bargain forever at $8.7 million AAV because he wanted to win first and foremost,” LeBrun wrote in his column.

Winning may come at a small cost for McDavid, but it will be well worth it to lift what is proving to be an elusive Stanley Cup.