On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills hit the field at home for a crucial AFC matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, looking to continue on a playoff trajectory after last week's big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Things didn't start out well for the Bills in this game, as the Bengals took control early and led for most of the way.

However, that all changed in the fourth quarter when Joe Burrow threw a pick six to Christian Benford on what was supposed to be a screen pass that was ultimately returned to the house for Buffalo, giving them the lead.

CHRISTIAN BENFORD. PICK SIX. BILLS LEAD.

Then, the very next play from scrimmage from the Bengals, Burrow threw another interception, this time off a deflection, to AJ Epesesa.

The Bills would eventually take that turnover, drive the ball down the field, and convert on a fourth down and goal situation to push their lead to double digits late in the fourth quarter.

Overall, it was an impressive display of resilience from a Bills team that has been getting knocked down and pulling themselves up off the canvas repeatedly this year.

Things have not always gone according to plan for the Bills in 2025, with the team's offense coming up short of expectations at times, including giving up eight sacks against the Houston Texans two weeks ago on Thursday Night Football.

However, the defense has proven to be opportunistic, and the team still employs arguably the best player in football in Josh Allen, which certainly helps in situations like these.