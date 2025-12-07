The New Orleans Saints are getting a long look at what second-round pick Tyler Shough can offer at the quarterback position. He certainly gave the Saints a show in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After marching down the field, New Orleans was set up in the red zone. On first-and-10, Tampa Bay seemed to have brought Shough down in the backfield. But he fought off tacklers, running in for a 13-yard touchdown.

NFL fans should start paying attention to Tyler Shough… pic.twitter.com/Mome3KyN7S — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shough's touchdown run gave the Saints a 24-17 lead. The Buccaneers then hit a field goal on their ensuing drive, cutting the advantage to 24-20. With just under five minutes remaining, Shough is looking to keep New Orleans' foot on the gas and not give up a late lead.

When he hasn't been running, the quarterback has completed 12-of-18 passes for 131 yards and an interception. Shough has been efficient with the ball, although the pick is a clear blemish on his mark. He's also had to battle through three sacks.

Earning a victory over a NFC South rival in the Buccaneers would go a long way in Shough's case for keeping the starting job heading into 2026. Heading into Week 14, the QB had completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,068 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

One win, no matter how impressive, won't solely give Shough the job. Head coach Kellen Moore and company will thoroughly evaluate the position over the offseason. Their spot in the 2026 NFL Draft will play a key role in their quarterback future as well.

But at the very least, when Moore watches back the tape, he won't be able to miss Shough's improbable rushing touchdown against the Buccaneers.