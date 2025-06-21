The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly trying to keep the band together, after losing back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. Edmonton is working on new contracts for forwards Corey Perry and Connor Brown, per The Fourth Period. Both of them are depth pieces who have contributed to the team's offense.

“I just want to win. Hopefully it’s here, and hopefully we can figure something out and get something done,” Perry said. “This is a good team and there are some good things ahead.”

There are several Oilers players who are possibly moving on. Edmonton is reportedly also trying to get a deal done with defenseman Evan Bouchard. The team is also looking to move out forwards Evander Kane and Viktor Arvidsson, per the outlet.

“I love being here, I want to be here,” Bouchard said. “We’ll see where talks go in the next few days when I get home.”

The Oilers bowed to the Florida Panthers in each of the last two Stanley Cup Finals.

Oilers will need to work to keep their team together

Article Continues Below

Edmonton has plenty of talent, and that has led them to win the Western Conference the last two seasons. The club's defense though struggled to stop the Panthers when they reached the final.

The Oilers will need to work diligently to keep pieces around their stars, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Edmonton also has a major choice to make at goalie, as both Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner struggled to stop Florida. The Oilers general manager previously stood by his goaltenders, although that might change this offseason.

Edmonton is also reportedly close to finalizing a long-term deal with winger Trent Frederic. Frederic played hurt in the postseason.

“I’m not really thrilled with exactly how I played through the playoffs, but it’s hard to look back,” Frederic told reporters. “I have a lot of stuff to work on and I’m excited about that.”

Time will tell how the roster takes shape for Edmonton, heading into next season.