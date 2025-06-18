The Florida Panthers have a chance defeat the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. The Panthers can win their second straight Stanley Cup with a win in Game 6. This series has been a wild ride throughout, and Tuesday night did not disappoint. Florida has defeated Edmonton to claim its second championship in as many years over the Oilers.

The Panthers and Oilers went back and forth in Game 6 with so much on the line. Florida did what they needed to do, though, to win it all. Sam Reinhart had a massive Game 6 performance to lead the way. The Florida star scored four goals in Game 6 to lead his team to their second straight Stanley Cup.

With this win, the Panthers have joined a rather exclusive club. In the last 30 years, Florida is the fourth team to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. They join the Detroit Red Wings (1997-98), the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016-17), and the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-21) as the only successful clubs to defend their title.

How Panthers won their 2nd straight Stanley Cup

The Panthers began their run to the Stanley Cup against a familiar foe. They faced the Lightning in the first round for the second straight season. As it did in 2024, this series did not last long. The Panthers eliminated the Lightning in five games.

In round two, the Panthers faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. This series is a rematch from their 2023 meeting, which was won in five games by Florida. However, they fell behind 2-0 in this series, and nearly went behind 3-0 at the hands of the Maple Leafs. The Panthers got their stuff together, though, and won the series in seven games.

This brought the Panthers to another rematch, this time with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals. Florida swept the Hurricanes in 2023 when they last met. And they nearly did it again this year. However, the Panthers won the series in five games after the Hurricanes avoided a sweep in Game 4.

The Panthers have successfully defended their Stanley Cup title. And they will certainly celebrate this for a long time. It will certainly be interesting to see how this team operates this summer as they go for a historic three-peat.