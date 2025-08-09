The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a dominant force throughout the regular season. However, Dave Roberts has been hard at work scrambling to make up for injuries to his pitching staff. His bullpen has taken the most recent hit, with Tanner Scott hitting the injured list. However, he, along with Kirby Yates and Michael Kopech, took a big step to their return to the major leagues.

Scott has been out of the lineup since July 21 with an elbow injury. Yates went on the injured list five days later because of lower back pain. Kopech, on the other hand, has been out for more than a month with a knee issue. According to Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett, all three completed bullpen sessions and looked good during them. He reported that their returns are imminent.

“All 3 are track to rejoin the Dodgers before the end of August or early September,” Plunkett said. “Yates could start facing hitters in live BP sooner than Scott and Kopech.”

Getting all three back on the mound takes Los Angeles from a contender to the clear World Series favorites. Roberts and the Dodgers' veterans have done a good job avoiding the championship hangover in 2025. Instead, Los Angeles has dealt with injuries across their roster. Despite all of the chaos, the Dodgers lead the National League West yet again.

In a playoff setting, having the trio of Yates, Scott, and Kopech gives Roberts a lot of options. With Blake Treinen available to close games in the postseason as well, the Dodgers have different looks they can throw at opponents. Los Angeles understands how important a dominant bullpen is to a championship run, and getting their pitchers back on the field is a big boost.

When they return from the injured list, all three pitchers have about a month and a half to get back into the swing of things. If they do, little stands in the Dodgers' way as they pursue back-to-back titles.