The Florida Panthers kicked off NHL trade deadline week with a big trade for defenseman Seth Jones. They sent their 2026 first-round pick and young goalie Spencer Knight to Chicago for the veteran blue liner. Even with a lack of draft capital and cap space, they could still make moves before the deadline passes on Friday. The Panthers' dream and nightmare scenarios for the deadline could be the difference between another Cup and a playoff exit.

After the Jones trade, the Panthers have just one pick in the first three rounds over the next two drafts. Their 2026 second-rounder sits alone as a valuable trade asset before the deadline. They won't be selling any players, especially after trading Knight, but top prospects Justin Sourdif and Jack Devine could be moved. They are not seen as top-shelf talent, so it could be a quiet deadline for Florida.

What should Panthers fans be dreaming of in the nights before the trade deadline? And what should keep them up at night?

Dream scenario: The Panthers add some depth scoring and goaltending

The Panthers made two trade deadline moves last year that helped them win the Stanley Cup. Kyle Okposo and Vladimir Tarasenko were depth additions that scored key goals down the stretch and lifted the Cup. They should look to make similar moves for picks in the fourth round or later.

The Islanders could trade Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri but only the latter is in Florida's price range. They could accept multiple fourth-rounders for Palmieri while retaining his salary to get something for the asset. The Panthers could use the veteran scoring in the bottom six, especially with Matthew Tkachuk's injury holding him out.

The Panthers traded Knight, which means they need an NHL-caliber backup goalie. The Sharks have Vitek Vanecek and Alexandar Georgiev on expiring contracts and could take a fourth-rounder. Other than that, there are not many goalies available. They could ride with Chris Driedger as the backup, as Sergei Bobrovsky will get most of the starts anyway. The scorer is the bigger deal before Friday's deadline.

Nightmare scenario: All the contenders get better except for Florida

The Panthers enter Tuesday's action tied for the Atlantic Division lead with the Toronto Maple Leafs but have played one more game. Their rival Lightning are nipping at their heels and a bad final month could end in a road playoff series for the defending champs. With all of these teams looking for an edge, the Panthers could be without a chair when the music stops.

This is far from a disaster, as a very similar Panthers team just won the Stanley Cup last summer. But anything can happen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and deadline acquisitions always make a difference. Seth Jones will have a massive impact on Florida this year and for years to come but more pieces will move before Friday afternoon.

Assuming Tkachuk comes back for the playoffs, the Panthers will have a great lineup for Game 1 of the first round. But the current division playoff format means a tough matchup will wait for them in the first round. Whether it is the Lightning or the top Wild Card team, currently the Blue Jackets, it will be a tough matchup. They should make additions knowing a tough road awaits them in April, even with Tkachuk.