Veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins was officially removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Thursday and took part in his first training camp practice with the New England Patriots.

Hollins, one of the Patriots' free agent additions this offseason, had missed the first week of camp due to an undisclosed injury. His activation allows him to return to the field with his new team as the preseason ramps up. Although Thursday's session was a non-contact walkthrough, Hollins was present and put in extra work with the quarterback Drake Maye after practice.

Hollins, 31, agreed to a two-year, $8.4 million contract with New England in March after previously playing with the Buffalo Bills in the last season. He caught 31 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. He made what could be his most significant impact in the AFC Championship Game when he scored a 34-yard catch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As @RapSheet mentioned on @gmfb, #Patriots WR Mack Hollins is coming off the PUP list today. One of the team’s key free agent acquisitions is set to make his camp debut today. Daisy (pictured) remains on the PUPpy list. pic.twitter.com/t6O6JSCLP1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 31, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Patriots are counting on Hollins to contribute as both a depth option and a veteran presence. His best season came in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders under Josh McDaniels — now New England's offensive coordinator — when Hollins posted career highs with 57 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns.

Competition for wide receiver spots in New England is fierce, with 11 players vying for five or six roster positions. Hollins joins a crowded group that features Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and rookie Kyle Williams — all likely locks to make the team. Hollins' contract and ability to contribute on special teams give him a strong chance to stick around.

The Patriots will continue training camp Friday night at Gillette Stadium before taking the weekend off. For Hollins, this return marks an essential step in his push to secure a role on a team aiming to reshape its offensive identity ahead of the 2025 season.