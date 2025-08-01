Veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins was officially removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Thursday and took part in his first training camp practice with the New England Patriots.

Hollins, one of the Patriots' free agent additions this offseason, had missed the first week of camp due to an undisclosed injury. His activation allows him to return to the field with his new team as the preseason ramps up. Although Thursday's session was a non-contact walkthrough, Hollins was present and put in extra work with the quarterback Drake Maye after practice.

Hollins, 31, agreed to a two-year, $8.4 million contract with New England in March after previously playing with the Buffalo Bills in the last season. He caught 31 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. He made what could be his most significant impact in the AFC Championship Game when he scored a 34-yard catch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Article Continues Below

The Patriots are counting on Hollins to contribute as both a depth option and a veteran presence. His best season came in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders under Josh McDaniels — now New England's offensive coordinator — when Hollins posted career highs with 57 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns.

Competition for wide receiver spots in New England is fierce, with 11 players vying for five or six roster positions. Hollins joins a crowded group that features Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and rookie Kyle Williams — all likely locks to make the team. Hollins' contract and ability to contribute on special teams give him a strong chance to stick around.

The Patriots will continue training camp Friday night at Gillette Stadium before taking the weekend off. For Hollins, this return marks an essential step in his push to secure a role on a team aiming to reshape its offensive identity ahead of the 2025 season.

More Patriots News
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium
Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson addresses offseason body transformationJosue Pavon ·
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after the catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots’ Stefon Diggs reacts to possibility of passing Antonio Brown for major milestoneEvan Dammarell ·
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots’ Drake Maye reveals biggest lesson learned from watching Tom BradyEvan Dammarell ·
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Why Patriots’ Drake Maye is ‘cooler’ than Stefon Diggs thoughtZachary Weinberger ·
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the practice fields after training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots CEO Robert Kraft reveals surprising moment he wanted Mike Vrabel to coachMiguel La Torre ·
New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium.
3 key New England Patriots players struggling early in 2025 NFL training campConor Roche ·