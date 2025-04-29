The Tampa Bay Lightning played Game 3 without star Brandon Hagel on Saturday. The Lightning star received a suspension for a hit on Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. Florida went on to win that game. However, veteran defenseman Aaron Ekblad seemingly wanted more than a win.

The two teams battled for a loose puck along the boards on Monday night. Hagel flipped the puck away from him and up the ice. As he did, Ekblad came and delivered a brutal forearm to the head. The Panthers defenseman did not receive a penalty on this play.

Aaron Ekblad caught Brandon Hagel with a forearm/elbow to the head, no penalty on the play

As mentioned, this follows a hit from Hagel to Barkov in Game 2. Hagel's hit did not catch the Panthers captain in the head. However, he did hit Barkov well after the puck was cleared away from either player. Moreover, it did appear as if the Lightning star left his feet to deliver the hit.

Tensions between these Floridian rivals have reached a boiling point over the last few years. The Lightning were once the NHL's model franchise, winning two Stanley Cups and making four Stanley Cup Final appearances since 2015. However, the Panthers have begun their own ascent.

Florida made the 2023 Stanley Cup Final in one of the most inspirational postseason runs in recent memory. They lost that series to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. However, the Panthers went on to win the Stanley Cup in 2024. They defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games to claim the Cup last June.

At this time, the Lightning hold a 2-1 lead entering the third period. Game 4 could certainly set the tone for the rest of this series. The NHL stepped in after Hagel's hit on Barkov. One would have to imagine the league is also going to look at Ekblad's forearm blow from Monday night.