Pete Carroll was not pleased with the Las Vegas Raiders' performance in their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Carroll's return to Seattle and the organization he coached for 14 years was the game's main story line. The game ended up being a 23-23 tie, something Carroll was not happy about due to his team's slow start.

“It was a miserable-looking first quarter,” Carroll said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders lost the first quarter 7-0, a surprising result considering they played their starters and the Seahawks did not. Las Vegas' starters only played the first drive that lasted just four plays and ended with a punt.

The Raiders did not score until their fourth drive, when Daniel Carlson drilled a 27-yard chip shot field goal. After Geno Smith and the starters exited, Aidan O'Connell struggled, leading the team on another aimless drive that resulted in a punt before throwing an awful interception.

O'Connell ended up playing the majority of the game, but struggled throughout. He ended with 202 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. If nothing else, O'Connell's play was a reminder to Raiders fans of how thankful they should be that Smith is now on the roster.

Article Continues Below

Pete Carroll, Raiders prepare for second preseason game

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll during training camp
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming off the disappointing outing against the Seahawks, the Raiders have nine days before their second preseason outing. Las Vegas will return to center stage on Aug. 16 against the San Francisco 49ers, its lone preseason home game.

The 49ers have yet to play a preseason game and will do so on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. San Francisco's preseason opener will include the professional debuts of highly touted prospect Mykel Williams, the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Preseason games do not typically carry much weight with fans, but expect the Raiders to come out firing. Winning the game might not be their top priority, but Carroll will expect a lot from his team, particularly in the first quarter.

More Las Vegas Raiders News
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Fans clown Aidan O’Connell for ugly pass that led to Seahawks INTMike Gianakos ·
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
How Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty looked in NFL preseason debut vs. SeahawksAlex House ·
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch takes pictures with a Canon camera on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Seahawks icon Marshawn Lynch catches attention with side gig in Raiders gameJosh Davis ·
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs through a drill during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Raiders QB Geno Smith gets heartwarming welcome in return to SeattleJosh Davis ·
Tom Brady's 'incognito' trip to analyze Raiders QBs, revealed
Tom Brady’s ‘incognito’ trip to analyze Raiders QBs, revealedChris Spiering ·
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Raiders HC Pete Carroll’s blunt message on return to SeattleJaren Kawada ·