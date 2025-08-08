Pete Carroll was not pleased with the Las Vegas Raiders' performance in their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Carroll's return to Seattle and the organization he coached for 14 years was the game's main story line. The game ended up being a 23-23 tie, something Carroll was not happy about due to his team's slow start.

“It was a miserable-looking first quarter,” Carroll said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders lost the first quarter 7-0, a surprising result considering they played their starters and the Seahawks did not. Las Vegas' starters only played the first drive that lasted just four plays and ended with a punt.

The Raiders did not score until their fourth drive, when Daniel Carlson drilled a 27-yard chip shot field goal. After Geno Smith and the starters exited, Aidan O'Connell struggled, leading the team on another aimless drive that resulted in a punt before throwing an awful interception.

O'Connell ended up playing the majority of the game, but struggled throughout. He ended with 202 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. If nothing else, O'Connell's play was a reminder to Raiders fans of how thankful they should be that Smith is now on the roster.

Pete Carroll, Raiders prepare for second preseason game

Coming off the disappointing outing against the Seahawks, the Raiders have nine days before their second preseason outing. Las Vegas will return to center stage on Aug. 16 against the San Francisco 49ers, its lone preseason home game.

The 49ers have yet to play a preseason game and will do so on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. San Francisco's preseason opener will include the professional debuts of highly touted prospect Mykel Williams, the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Preseason games do not typically carry much weight with fans, but expect the Raiders to come out firing. Winning the game might not be their top priority, but Carroll will expect a lot from his team, particularly in the first quarter.