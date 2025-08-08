In Madden 26, you can create custom playbooks for both offense and defense to use in various modes. The game includes all 32 playbooks for each NFL Team, along with a few other custom ones. Therefore, we created a guide on how you can create custom playbooks for both Offense and Defense in Madden 26. Without further ado, let's build a playbook that will help you win the Lombardi Trophy.

How Do You Create Custom Playbooks in Madden 26?

To create a Custom Playbook in Madden 26, players must:

Scroll down to Creation Center on the main menu, and navigate to “Playbooks”

Select “Create Offense” or “Create Defense”

Select an existing team's playbook to use and customize it to make it your own

Once you've done all of the above, you'll be able to create and customize a playbook and edit in various ways. Overall, there are four menus which you'll need to familiarize yourself with:

Firstly, the Audibles menu lets you change the four pre-set plays that your offense or defense can audible to before a play begins. This applies to all formations. For example, you can change the audibles on plays for your goal-line defense, or if you're in a pistol or shotgun formation. Therefore, depending on your formation, you'll have different sets of Audibles to choose from.

In the My Playbooks Page, you can rate and remove plays from your playbook. So if you don't like certain plays like PA Waggle or PA Spot, you can remove them from your playbook with ease. Or, if you want to keep them, you can give them a low rating. This allows you to refresh yourself on which plays are your favorite.

The All Plays page, as the name suggests, shows every play in the game for all formations. Here, you can activate and add plays to your playbook. You'll spend a lot of time here if you plan on really creating something different.

Lastly, the My Gameplan page is where you set the star rating of a play. This determines how often the play is suggested in specific situations. For example, if you love running HB Inside Zone on 1st & 10, you can give it a high-star rating for that situation.

Keep in mind that you can save and edit your custom playbooks at any time. So if you want to take a break, press the Start button on your controller to save your progress. Creating a fully fleshed out playbook takes time, so patience is key if you're going for something competitive or creative.

Furthermore, you can always test your Playbook out in the Training Camp in the main menu. This is a great way to test everything out before using it in an online league with friends or foes.

Overall, that wraps our guide on how to create custom playbooks in Madden 26. Although the process seems intimidating at first, it actually becomes fun over time. Experimenting with different plays also helps you become a better player, as you find new ways to catch your opponent off-guard. Whether you're making a playbook for fun or for competition, we hope you enjoy the experience.

