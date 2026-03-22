The Florida Panthers are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and will be shorthanded for a few games. AJ Greer was recently ejected from a game against the Calgary Flames after a dangerous hit he put on forward Connor Zary. Greer hit Zary from behind, sending him headfirst into the boards.

The Panthers forward recently had a phone hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety about the incident. Now, Greer knows his fate.

Greer has been suspended for three games by the Department of Player Safety, as reported by The Athletic's Chris Johnston. As a result of the league opting for a phone hearing, the suspension could not be more than five games. The Department of Player Safety released a video explaining the suspension:

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“Greer delivers a shove to the upper back of Zary that knocks him to the ice and causes an impact with the wall sufficent for supplemental discipline,” the Department of Player Safety explained. “This is boarding. Greer has been suspended once and fined once in his 316 game NHL career. The Department of Player Safety has suspended AJ Greer for three games.”

The Panthers fell to the Flames by a score of 4-1 without Greer in the lineup. Calgary has ruled Zary day to day after taking the hit from the Florida forward in the win. Zary is not in Calgary's lineup for their Sunday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Greer's suspension comes at a time when the Department of Player Safety is facing increasing criticism. Most notably, Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid called out the league for its handling of player safety issues. His callout came on the heels of Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas receiving a five-game suspension for a knee-on-knee hit to Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews.