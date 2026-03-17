The Florida Panthers are facing a long road to make the playoffs as two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions. They are getting a big-time lift on Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks that could help him down the stretch. The Panthers are activating Seth Jones after the defenseman missed 26 games with a broken collarbone injury.

“[Panthers] defenseman Seth Jones returns to the lineup after missing the past 26 games after breaking his collarbone in the Winter Classic on Jan. [2],” Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reported.

Jones played only three minutes in the Winter Classic against the New York Rangers on January 2. He was named to Team USA's Olympic roster just before that game, but was not able to go to Milan. Jones was replaced by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe on Team USA's roster.

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Jones started his career with the Nashville Predators, was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and signed a massive contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Last year, Chicago traded him to the Panthers, where he was key to their second consecutive Stanley Cup title. Now, he has a chance to help the Blackhawks by raising Florida's bar.

The 2026 first-round pick the Panthers sent to the Blackhawks is top-ten protected. So, if Florida's pick lands in the top ten, they get to keep the pick, and the Blackhawks will receive the 2027 first-rounder. Jones is back now, however, meaning they are more likely to land outside the top ten. Heading into Tuesday's action, they are picking tenth.

The Panthers enter Tuesday's action second-to-last in the Eastern Conference, 11 points out of the playoffs. They are likely out of the race, but anything is possible. Jones will help them win games if they truly want to get back into the race. But the most important thing to watch is making sure the defenseman is healthy for next season.