St. John's basketball has galvanized the New York region through its resurgence under Rick Pitino. Dylan Darling's stunning buzzer beater versus Kansas Sunday sealed a Sweet 16 trip for the first time since 1999. Queens feels the energy of the Red Storm's renaissance, but so does one Bronx product: St. John's guard Ian Jackson.

Jackson told ClutchPoints the “special” part of landing in the round of 16 with his new teammates.

“For me it's it's special. You know, me being a kid from New York, a kid from the Bronx. Just seeing St. John's growing up, but it was not really the most sought after school,” Jackson told CP postgame.

Jackson arrived back “home” after one season in North Carolina and accepted the vision of Pitino.

“To see what what Coach P has built here and what we're doing this year and the history we're making, and to be able to come home and do something special with these group of guys…it's truly special to me,” Jackson added.

Ian Jackson played big role in St. John's vs. Kansas

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Fans who tuned into the epic 67-65 Red Storm victory will remember the Darling layup. It's now the basket that ends the Red Storm's 27-year drought of advancing into the regional semifinals.

Jackson's performance, though, helped set up Darling's last basket.

His 10 points don't look eye-popping. But Jackson's defense became greatly needed for a certain star on the Jayhawks' side.

Jackson threw his arms around and played close to Kansas star Darryn Peterson for most of the game. Peterson struggled to attack the lane with Jackson's presence in front of him. The potential top pick of June's NBA Draft scored 21 points, but only four came inside the paint. Jackson forced Peterson to settle for the 3-pointer and free throws for his points.

Jackson will return to the Queens Catholic university feeling the energy from the student body and New York, including his native Bronx.