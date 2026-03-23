The second round of March Madness continues on Sunday. Florida is looking to make a run to the Sweet 16, but first needs to defeat Iowa in the second round.

As the game continued in the second half, all eyes were on an event in the first half, as tempers flared and a scuffle broke out, according to The Field of 68.

Todd Golden and Ben McCollum exchanging words 👀 Tempers flaring in Tampa!pic.twitter.com/Z3tiC7SuuY — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 22, 2026

Iowa player Alvaro Folguerias and Florida player Alex Condon both snagged a lose bll, leading to a held ball situation, which got the two tangled up. Condon threw Folguerias to the floor, and when Folguerias got up, he came up with a closed fist, swinging toward the ball. Initially, it was suspected that Folguerias would receive a flagrant-2 foul, which would eject him from the game.

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The refs went to the video review, and they determined that no flagrant foul was necessary. This led to Florida coach Todd Golden yelling at the refs, opposing players, and everyone else who was nearby because a double technical was called. Both players remained in the game and played the rest of the first half. The situation happened with 8:34 left in the first half.

With 13 minutes left in the second half, Iowa is leading the game 53-44. Folguerias had played 13 minutes with nine points and five rebounds, plus his two fouls. Condon has played 24 minutes with 11 points, three rebounds, and five assists, plus his three fouls.

The winner of this game will face Nebraska is inthe Sweet 6, with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.