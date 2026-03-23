Tracy McGrady is one of the best scorers in NBA history and obviously one of the best players in Orlando Magic franchise history.

It was while with the Magic that McGrady became one of the best players in the NBA, leading the league in scoring twice (2003, 2004) while leading Orlando to three consecutive playoff appearances.

Fast forward to the present day and the Magic have a new franchise face in Paolo Banchero. The 23-year-old has yet to even hit the prime of his career but has already showed off his potential, clinching an All-Star bid during the 2023-24 season a year after winning Rookie of the Year.

The Magic have been an annual playoff team in the Banchero era, advancing to the playoffs in each of the past two years. However, this year's team — especially after the addition of Desmond Bane — was expected to take the leap from being a fringe playoff team into one of the very elite teams in the East.

Despite serious injuries suffered by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum — he recently made his season debut — and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, the Magic are still hanging around the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference and trying to avoid the play-in tournament . Entering Saturday's play, Orlando is 38-31 and just a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

McGrady believes Banchero has ‘superstar' potential

Banchero is having a solid season, but he hasn't really taken the next step up to an elite level. McGrady said “it'll come” for the young star.

“It'll come,” said McGrady in a one-on-one interview of Banchero. “He's young, he's trying to figure it out. There's a lot of pressure on a young player, and he's learning. Not having a real, true vet to actually teach him and help him understand and guide him how this thing works is, I'm sure is pretty tough on him.

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McGrady — who himself was a superstar and is in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — said Banchero has the “tools” to be a superstar player.

“But in terms of the tools, the size, I think he has everything to be a superstar — not an All Star — a superstar player,” said McGrady. “I think it's up to him and how he approaches the game and the information that he's consuming, and how do you apply that when you're on the basketball court? Are you reaching out to vets, the guys that were in that position? Are you getting that advice? How are you taking that advice? Or are you shoving it? Are you applying it? It's a lot of things that I think he can do to help him reach that level. But he has the size, he has the tools. I think he could get there for sure.”

McGrady — who matched up against LeBron James multiple times over their careers — said Banchero should be on “LeBron status” of what his stat line should be looking like. For perspective, James is one of the greatest players of all time and has averaged 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game during his career.

Banchero is currently averaging 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

“Should be on LeBron status in terms of what that stat line should be looking like every single night,” said McGrady of Banchero.

When asked to make a player comparison for the fourth-year player, McGrady said he does not, because no one reminds him of the 6-foot-10 Banchero and what he's able to do on the court.

“No, he really doesn't remind me of anyone,” said McGrady. “He's 6-foot-10, bro. He's a big dude. When I talk to him is when I'm down there, if I go see the game or something, and I'm around those guys, I have a conversation with him. But other than that, I don't have any type of connection with him. But he's a big dude. Man, he's a big guy. Man, 6-10, talk about heavy and just mass. If he wanted to, he should be averaging 30 points in this league.”