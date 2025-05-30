The Florida Panthers were on the verge of falling behind 3-0 versus the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers trailed the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 in the opening round. Both teams survived these respective challenges and proceeded to show off their big-game grit and overall superiority. The end result is a second straight showdown for hockey's Holy Grail.

For a couple of weeks now, a Stanley Cup Final rematch has felt almost inevitable. The defending champions held up their end by breezing past the Carolina Hurricanes in five games, and the Oilers did the same on Thursday after earning a 6-3 victory over the Dallas Stars. Florida and Edmonton went the distance last year, compelling fans around the world and illustrating what it means to reach the mountaintop. What will they do for an encore?

The Panthers are ready for another battle against the franchise that nearly erased a 3-0 series deficit in 2024. They welcome the challenge that Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the rest of this dangerous group brings to the Final.

“We meet again,” the Panthers' official X account posted after the matchup became official. Paul Maurice and company do not require extra motivation. They can solidify their greatness by hoisting the Cup in back-to-back years. However, vanquishing the Oilers once again would surely give them some added satisfaction, right?

How the Panthers and Oilers match up in 2025

McDavid has reached legendary status well before turning 30 and is one of only six players to seize the Conn Smythe Trophy despite their team not winning the championship. Draisaitl won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy after scoring 52 goals in the 2024-25 regular season. Although Edmonton is deeper and more balanced than it was a year ago, it is still defined by its superstar duo. Florida has a plethora of talent, but their identity is tied to its effortless cohesion.

McDavid and Draisaitl have combined for 51 points in these playoffs, while their Stanley Cup Final opponent is still waiting for one of its guys to eclipse 20. But do not underestimate the Panthers' elite depth. There are 10 different players who have reached double-figures in points, reinforcing the champs' belief in the collective.

Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett are all capable of having big nights, but they know there are several other players who can lead Florida to victory. The different dynamics will be incredibly interesting to watch unfold, starting on Wednesday night in Rogers Place.

The last time a rematch occurred, which was a 2009 clash between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings, the result flipped. The Panthers are determined to make sure things do not level out this year.