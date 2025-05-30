The Edmonton Oilers are headed back to the Stanley Cup Finals. They defeated the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, 6-3, wrapping up the series in five games. It did not take long for the Oilers to show they were motivated to head back to the finals.

Less than three minutes into the game, Corey Perry scored a power-play goal for a 1-0 lead. It was Perry's seventh of this postseason, which made NHL Playoff history.

Perry's seven goals are the most ever by a player age 39 or older in the same postseason, according to the NHL Public Relations department.

After the Oilers jumped out to the early lead, they doubled it up not long after. Mattias Jankark found himself alone in front of the net and beat Jake Oettinger for the 2-0 lead. That prompted Stars coach Peter DeBoer to call a timeout and, somewhat surprisingly, pull Oettinger from the game.

That proved to be a mistake.

Dallas kept fighting and pulled within a goal on two occasions. But each time the Oilers found an answer, they got the puck behind the Stars' backup goalie, Casey DeSmith. DeSmith allowed three goals in relief, and Edmonton added an empty-netter to close out the game.

The Oilers now advance to the Stanley Cup Final for a rematch against the Florida Panthers. The two teams squared off in the Stanley Cup Finals last year in what proved to be an epic series. However, the Panthers ultimately came out on top in seven games.

Meanwhile, Perry will be making his sixth finals appearance of his career. He won the Stanley Cup in his first trip back in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks. But since then, he has been on the wrong side, and all of it recently.

Perry has lost the Stanley Cup Finals in four of the last five years, with the Dallas Stars (2020), Montreal Canadiens (2021), Tampa Bay Lightning (2022), and Edmonton Oilers (2024), respectively.