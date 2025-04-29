The Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Monday to take a 3-1 series lead. While they are on the brink of sending their rivals home, they may be without a top defenseman. Aaron Ekblad is facing a suspension after a big hit on Lightning forward Brandon Hagel. The Department of Player Safety announced a hearing for Ekblad on Tuesday.

“Aaron Ekblad will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday,” a league release read. “The Florida Panthers defenseman is facing discipline for elbowing against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel on Monday. The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: elbowing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.”

Brandon Hagel heads to the dressing room after this forearm by Aaron Ekblad 😳 There was no penalty on the play…🤔 pic.twitter.com/3qBBuoOBCa — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hagel left the game and did not return after the second-period collision. Ekblad was not penalized for the hit, which sometimes comes into consideration when determining a suspension. The Department of Player Safety could have passed on a suspension if Ekblad had been tossed from the game. But he was not, which could lead to a suspension.

The Panthers were without Ekblad for the final 18 regular-season games and the first two games of the playoffs due to a PED suspension. While the team struggled down the stretch, they did win both postseason games without him to start the series. If he is suspended for Game 5, that does not eliminate any chance of them winning.

The Lightning will be without Hagel for the game, who is still dealing with the injury stemming from the hit. Hagel was already suspended in this series for a Game 2 hit on Aleksander Barkov. Without him, the Lightning won their only game of the series so far. The Battle of Florida could end on Wednesday, when the teams lock horns in Tampa.