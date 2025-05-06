No one wants to see anyone get hurt, especially when it's a former teammate with whom you shared a championship. Aleksander Barkov was in a difficult situation on Monday night, as he had to toe the line of defending his teammate and expressing sympathy for an injured opponent. Barkov was teammates with Sam Bennett and Anthony Stolarz last season when the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup. However, Stolarz is now on the Toronto Maple Leafs and suffered an unfortunate injury at the hands of Bennett in Game 1.

The Panthers didn't make Bennett available for comment, forcing his teammates and coaches to answer questions. Barkov's post-game availability should've focused more on how Florida will bounce back after their Game 1 loss. Instead, the gathered media peppered him with questions about Bennett, Stolarz, and the pending decision by the Department of Player Safety. Barkov, as usual, gave a professional answer and didn't show his hand either way.

“I can’t really say anything about it at the moment, I didn’t see it, but I hope he’s OK,” Barkov said of his former goalie. “He’s a big man, so hopefully he’s OK.”

The Panthers are no strangers to this kind of controversy during the postseason. They seem to thrive when the games get physical, and they can get people to focus more on their antics than the action on the ice. Paul Maurice is a shrewd motivator and will loyally back his players no matter what they do on the ice. He made that clear again on Monday evening.

Paul Maurice and Aleksander Barkov aren't tipping their hands

Maurice and Barkov realize that the decision to suspend Bennett is out of their hands. It'll depend on whether George Parros and the Department of Player Safety think it was an intentional violent act. The best they can do is try to downplay Bennett's involvement in the injury and lobby for a player who is crucial to the team's success.

“The referee is standing right there when it happened. (The media) will do (its) thing, the league will do its thing, and I will coach the next game. Hopefully,” Maurice said about the play, via Sportsnet.

It's unfortunate for the Panthers and Maple Leafs, but it's the reality of playoff hockey.