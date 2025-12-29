About three months after the release of the Bruce Springsteen biopic, which was titled Deliver Me from Nowhere, the soundtrack was released.

Like many recent biopics, it features its lead actor singing the songs. Jeremy Allen White plays The Boss, inhibiting his signature raspy voice while playing Nebraska tunes.

Was it worth the wait? While watching the movie, White sounded identical to Springsteen. The soundtrack gives listeners a cleaner experience, allowing them to fully digest White's impersonation of The Boss.

The results are mostly positive. The Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere soundtrack features seven of the 10 songs on Nebraska, which, surprisingly, doesn't include “Johnny 99.” For the most part, White does a great job capturing the spirit of Springsteen while making the songs his own. However, there are still times when it's a n obvious impression that was masked by movie magic in the film.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere soundtrack review

Instead of opening with “Nebraska,” the Deliver Me from Nowhere soundtrack begins with “Born in the U.S.A.” As people who have seen the movie know, it was done in the same arrangement heard on the Born in the U.S.A. album, complete with synthesizers and the pounding snare drum.

While watching the movie, White sounded identical to Springsteen. However, right off the bat, it becomes clear that he's impersonating Springsteen.

This is not said to shame White; nailing Springsteen's voice is not easy. It's just obvious that it's not Springsteen singing, especially in the verses.

It's also hard to ignore that “Born in the U.S.A.” was recorded differently during the Nebraska sessions. For the most part, White sounds a lot more like Springsteen on the Nebraska songs. Perhaps recording it in the same vein as that album, while “Born in the U.S.A.” was still evolving, would have helped White sound more convincing. At the same time, it's understandable why Scott Cooper was okay with making this slight tweak to the biopic's timeline.

The surprising twist with Jeremy Allen White's vocals

The same can be said for some of the faster songs, such as “Atlantic City.” Ironically, “I'm on Fire,” a song from Born in the U.S.A., was the weakest cover in Deliver Me from Nowhere. Listening to it on the soundtrack, it had the opposite effect of “Born in the U.S.A.”

Now, “I'm on Fire” sounds better than “Born in the U.S.A.” in a surprising twist. It's a faster song, but White's impression doesn't sound as glaring when listening to the soundtrack.

Still, it's hard to ignore White's effort. “Nebraska” is a slow, brooding song. White never sounds closer to Springsteen than on this song. The album's signature reverb is retained on the Deliver Me from Nowhere soundtrack.

“Mansion on the Hill” is musically very similar to “Nebraska.” These songs really allow White to shine, as he delivers the vocals with the same sorrow that Springsteen did on Nebraska.

His performance is especially impressive on “State Trooper,” perhaps the darkest song (if you can believe that) on Nebraska. Springsteen howled his way through the original song, and White is almost indistinguishable from The Boss' original vocals.

“My Father's House” and “Reason to Believe” close out the Nebraska portion of the Deliver Me from Nowhere soundtrack. These are simple arrangements, and White makes the most of the songs.

The bonus tracks

As a bonus, the Deliver Me from Nowhere soundtrack includes three songs Springsteen plays with a local band at the Stone Pony in the biopic. “Lucille,” “Boom Boom,” and “I Put a Spell on You” were covered in the movie, and among those in the band are two Greta Van Fleet members, Jake and Sam Kiszka.

These are fun bonuses, albeit slightly unnecessary. These performances are important within the context of the biopic, establishing Springsteen's mental state following the end of a tour. However, all three were not required for the soundtrack.

Instead, it would've been great to hear a full rendition of “Born to Run,” which is played (from the third verse onward) at the start of Deliver Me from Nowhere. Additionally, it's known that White recorded a version of “Dancing in the Dark,” which does not canonically fit in the Deliver Me from Nowhere timeline, as it was famously the last song recorded for Born in the U.S.A., but would've served as a special treat and incentive to purchase the album.

Should you listen to the Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere soundtrack?

Soundtracks to biopics are always hard sells. No, White's Springsteen covers aren't as good as the originals, but Deliver Me from Nowhere's soundtrack is worth a listen.

Most of the songs come from Nebraska, one of Springsteen's most unique works. So, hearing White's take on the tracks makes for an interesting experiment.

When watching Deliver Me from Nowhere, it's easy to get overwhelmed, allowing the music to fall through the cracks. There's so much going on that you can't always focus on White's delivery on these songs.

Now, a soundtrack allows listeners to closely observe the music. It's now clearer than ever that these are covers, as White's voice sounded exactly like Springsteen's in the biopic and its promotional material.

That doesn't mean it's bad. Even though they are covers, these are some of the most soulful takes on Springsteen's work. It's too easy to fall into a trap of a cheap imitation. White pays homage to Springsteen while also bringing a new timbre to the table.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere's soundtrack is available now.