The Minnesota Vikings may not reached the standards that they set for themselves on offense this season, but they were pretty close to doing what they wanted on defense. The reason for that was defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who is a mastermind at scheming up his players and putting them in a position to succeed.

When others around the league start to notice that, it could mean that bigger opportunities are on the way for the coordinator. As for Flores, he has the chance to become a head coach once again if teams with vacancies believe that he could take their franchise to another level.

That could sound intriguing to Flores, but that means the Vikings would be losing one of the best in league. Head coach Kevin O'Connell knows the name of the game, and though he knows there's a chance Flores could go somewhere else, he wants him in Minnesota.

“I absolutely want Brian Flores to be the defensive coordinator of the Vikings as long as we can have him,” O'Connell said via Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

“Flo knows I love him,” O'Connell said. “He was the guy three years ago that I identified to bring in here, and the growth and just our relationship and what he's meant to me personally is so massive. And that's not even taken into account what he's been able to do defensively for our team and been such a huge part of helping us daily, minute to minute, kind of weather the different storms we had to navigate this year.”

Flores interviewed for three head coaching jobs last offseason and did not receive any offers, but things can change this time around. With the Vikings still having one of the better defenses in the league this season, everyone knows that Flores is the real deal, and there are already teams looking to see if they can poach him from the Vikings.