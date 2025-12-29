With all eyes in the AFC North locked on Cleveland as the Browns welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers to town, Shedeur Sanders had himself a game, completing 73.9 percent of his passes for 186 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions on the way to a stunning 13-6 victory.

Sanders supporters celebrated his accuracy, an issue earlier in the season for the rookie, while his detractors wrote it off as a flukey outcome, noting that the Steelers lost the game more than the Browns secured the victory.

But what did Kevin Stefanski think, and how will he use that data to approach Sanders' final regular season start of the season? On Monday, Stefanski was asked that very question and noted that he was impressed with his young QB's play and believes that could help to set him up for the regular season finale.

“We work very hard in this building on player development at all positions. And for quarterbacks, like we’ve talked about all season long, there’s always going to be ups and downs, and we just have to learn from each one of these opportunities,” Stefanski noted. “So, I think yesterday was a great learning opportunity where there’s some really high-level stuff out there. There’s opportunities for a couple of the plays that we can do a little bit differently. But it’s also an effort to go out there and beat a good football team at your place and get a win. And you never want to lose sight of that with quarterbacks young and old. You know, you want to put your team in position to go win the game.”

Asked if there's anything in particular the Browns will be looking to see from Sanders in Week 18, Stefanski didn't get into too much detail but noted that his coaches do have specific goals they look for from their players, and that includes the rookie QB.

“When it comes to things that we’re looking for him to improve upon, I think Coach (Bill) Musgrave, Coach (Tommy) Rees do a great job with all positions, but in this case the quarterback position, we’re looking to improve upon this, this week,” Stefanski said. “And sometimes those are very specific individual type things, whether it be footwork or ball placement on certain routes, operation – want to be better in this area at the line of scrimmage, all those things. I think you get great development and progress when you’re specific about what you’re looking for. So that happens really every week for our players.”

With one more chance to show what he can do before entering the offseason, where the Browns will be linked to both rookie and free agent quarterbacks almost by default, Sanders has a final chance to show he can be “the guy” moving forward. With the Cincinnati Bengals' brutally bad defense on the books, Sanders should be set up for success.