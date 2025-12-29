The transfer portal is about to open once again, from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, and the craziness will start from there. All eyes are on what's happening at the quarterback position, and one of the biggest names in the portal is Sam Leavitt. The former Arizona State quarterback will have contenders lining up for his services out of the transfer portal.

On3's college football insider, Pete Nakos, has reported that Leavitt could command up to $5 million in the transfer portal. He also noted that the two most likely landing spots for Leavitt are either Oregon or LSU. Leavitt is an Oregon native, so that could be a factor with the Ducks. The Tigers are also in on Leavitt due to Lane Kiffin wanting to make a splash for his first season in Baton Rouge.

“The early schools that continue to be tied to the Arizona State transfer quarterback are Oregon and LSU,” Nakos wrote on Monday. He entered the 2025 season with Heisman hopes before missing the second half of the season with an injury. He’s expected to be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the portal, commanding $3 to $5 million.”

By all accounts, Leavitt is considered the top-rated quarterback in the transfer portal, despite the quarterback class getting bigger and more loaded with each announcement.

Leavitt had 1,628 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.7% completion percentage during his 2025 season before it was cut short due to injury. His season was shut down after he had played only seven games.

The Sun Devils shocked the college football world last season by making it to the College Football Playoff, and they went toe-to-toe with the Texas Longhorns before losing in overtime. During that season, when he broke out, he had 2,885 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions, with a 61.7% completion percentage.

It is also worth noting that Leavitt has proven himself as not just a straight passer but also a dual-threat quarterback. He ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns this past season, and then 443 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.