Brad Marchand, center of the Florida Panthers, didn’t waste any time stirring things up after clinching the Stanley Cup. Just hours after the Panthers celebrated their second straight championship, the seasoned forward jumped on Instagram, sharing a series of stories that playfully mocked the teams that let go of players who contributed to the Panthers' triumph. He tagged and thanked 18 organizations for “giving away” key pieces of the championship puzzle, from former superstars to those unsung heroes.

In his posts, Marchand highlighted some key acquisitions, like Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary), Sam Reinhart (Buffalo), Carter Verhaeghe (Tampa Bay), and Gustav Forsling (Carolina). Each slide featured a photo of the player along with a cheeky shout-out to their former team. He didn’t forget to give a nod to the Panthers’ management, thanking Winnipeg for parting ways with head coach Paul Maurice and Columbus for letting go of former executive Bill Zito.

The New Jersey Devils were among Marchand’s favorite targets. The Panthers currently boast several former Devils, including Vitek Vanecek, Tomas Nosek, and Jesper Boqvist, all of whom played crucial roles in the playoffs. Marchand even shared a group photo of them with a sarcastic jab aimed at New Jersey, whose roster decisions now seem even more regrettable in hindsight.

After being picked up from Boston during the 2025 trade deadline, Marchand wasted no time making an impact in South Florida. He netted 10 goals and racked up 20 points in just 23 playoff games, with an impressive six of those goals scored in the Stanley Cup Final alone. His stellar performance has firmly established him as one of the most remarkable rental acquisitions in recent memory, highlighting the Panthers’ bold trade strategy.

Now a two-time Stanley Cup champion, Marchand is getting ready to dive into unrestricted free agency this summer. While it’s uncertain what the future holds for him in Florida, his postseason achievements and off-ice personality have already left a significant mark on this Panthers' journey, as well as on the teams that parted ways with their now-celebrated players.