The Green Bay Packers will play their first preseason game against the New York Jets in the coming days, and many are wondering will the starters will see any action. Head coach Matt LeFleur has never been shy of giving the first team a few reps in the preseason, and that's the feeling of what may transpire this time around.

Jordan Love was asked about what the plan could possibly be when it comes to playing time in the preseason, and it sounds like he may see some time on the field.

“We're not sure exactly of all the details on how long we'll play, if we'll play, but the message in the team meeting was make sure everybody is ready to play, and I think closer to game time, we'll start talking about playing times and things like that,” Love said. “I think everybody has the mindset we’re expecting to play.”

Jordan Love asked about playing in the preseason. Sure sounds like he’s expecting to get snaps. “I think everybody has the mindset we’re expecting to play.” Asked Love what he can actually learn about himself at this stage of his development in August: pic.twitter.com/1CnPVK1rCO — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 6, 2025

Article Continues Below

It's never a bad thing for the starters to get some reps in the preseason, and the most important thing is that the players are healthy when the real season begins.

The Packers are coming into the season fairly healthy, but there are still some players who are recovering from injuries. Christian Watson is one of those players, as he's recovering from tearing his ACL last season. He looks to be ahead of schedule, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he came back sooner rather than later.

Despite Watson still recovering, the wide receiver group for the Packers is deep, and Love will have several weapons to pass to, which is good for the offense. The team will go as far as Love takes them, and the hope is that he can have a strong season for the Packers.

In a tough division, they will have to play at a high level every week, and they have the talent to do so.