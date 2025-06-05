The Florida Panthers lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Edmonton Oilers, 4-3 in overtime. While the loss is demoralizing, no one knows better than these two teams that the Final is not over until someone wins four games. Florida took a 3-0 series lead and needed seven games to close out Edmonton last season. The Panthers improved this season, picking up Brad Marchand at the trade deadline. He continued his excellent playoff with a goal on Wednesday, joining Martin St Louis in old man history.

“At 37, he became the oldest player with at least 15 points in a single playoff year since Martin St. Louis with the Rangers in 2014,” Michael Russo, Daniel Nugent-Bowman, and Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported.

“I’m just grateful,” Marchand said, per The Athletic. “You never know when you’re going to have another opportunity like this. I’m so grateful to be part of a group like this. Even if you take being in the Final out of it, just to be part of the group, it’s been an incredible experience and one that I was a little worried about and didn’t know how I was going to come into the team and how I was going to be able to kind of jell with everyone.”

The Panthers have gotten the best out of Brad Marchand

Article Continues Below

In 2014, Martin St Louis went from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the New York Rangers in a trade-deadline deal. He scored 15 points in 25 games, helping the Rangers reach the Cup Final. They lost that year to the Los Angeles Kings.

Marchand was the captain of the Bruins when they traded him to the Panthers this winter. He is now in his fourth Stanley Cup Final, seeking his first title since 2011. The Panthers have benefited from his excellence throughout the playoffs. Marchand was sensational in Game 7 of the second round against the Maple Leafs and scored a massive goal on Wednesday.

The Panthers are down 1-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, which is not what happened last year. Florida won two games at home to open up a lead and then swiped Game 3 on the road to take command. But now, Edmonton has home ice and took advantage on Wednesday. That puts the pressure on Brad Marchand and Seth Jones as the new acquisitions to keep pushing Florida forward.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers is Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern.