The Edmonton Oilers got the upper hand on their Stanley Cup Final rematch with the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night, as a Leon Draisaitl goal at the end of the first overtime gave the Oilers a 4-3 victory in front of their home fans.

Draisaitl's goal in the final minute of the first overtime, his second goal of the night, continued his clutch heroics that have been going on all postseason long. This was his third overtime goal in these playoffs alone, tying an NHL record for one postseason according to Jason Gregor.

“Draisaitl ties NHL record for most OT goals in one year with his third,” Gregor wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Florida was 31-0 when leading after the 1st or 2nd period of a playoff game under Paul Maurice. They are now 31-1.”

Even after Draisaitl scored the first goal of the series just seconds into Game 1, the Panthers still found themselves with a 3-1 lead in the second period. However, Edmonton responded with a goal in the second and another game-tying goal in the third period, eventually forcing overtime.

Neither offense could find the back of the net for the majority of the overtime period, as both Stuart Skinner and Sergei Bobrovsky came up with big saves on the rare occasion that their defenses let up a great chance. However, a late Florida delay of game penalty changed the tide of the game and sent the Oilers on the power play.

As has happened so many times over the years, the puck found Connor McDavid on the man advantage and he found Draisaitl, who finished clinically to give the Oilers the victory.

Oilers fans will be thrilled to see Draisiatl have a big game after he went all seven games last season without scoring a goal against the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. Now, he is already at two in the back of the net and is making a massive impact on the series already as Edmonton tries to get its revenge.

If the star scorer can keep putting up big games like this, the Oilers have a great chance to end Canada's Stanley Cup drought and bring home a ring for the Oilers.