Brad Marchand is the gift that keeps on giving to the Florida Panthers in the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

The 37-year-old Marchand ended Game 2 by finding the back of the net in overtime for a 5-4 Florida victory, and he picked up where he left off on Monday night, as he lit the lamp for the first goal of Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

With that goal, Marchand has now recorded at least a goal in each of the first three games of the Oilers series, and in the process made NHL history, according to the NHL's public relations department.

“Brad Marchand, who is 37 years old, became the oldest player to score in the first three games of a Stanley Cup Final, besting the previous mark held by 35-year-old Frank Mahovlich (3 GP in 1973 w/ MTL),” read the graphic on the X (formerly Twitter) post by NHL PR.

Marchand's score in Game 3 came off the assists from Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

BRAD MARCHAND OPENS THE SCORING IN GAME 3 🚨 HE IS ON AN ABSOLUTE HEATER 🔥

Marchand's goal immediately sent fans online into a frenzy.

“Marchand showing out as usual, love to see it,” a fan shared.

“Marchand scoring while Tkachuk and Bennett are nearby? Some things never change. Rodrigues is probably wondering what he signed up for,” another social media user on X commented.

From a different commenter: “Marchand still on fire! 🔥”

“This guy has been doing this forever. Sheesh,” chimed in another fan.

One fan is already thinking about the summer ahead: “Marchand as a free agent gonna get serious money…WHERE?”

“This is Brad Marchand’s world. We’re all just living in it,” one post read.

It has been quite a ride in the playoffs for Marchand, who is proving that there is plenty of gas left in the tank, as he's continued to play at a high level for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Marchand may have also left Boston Bruins fans shaking their heads again following that goal. It can be recalled that Marchand was controversially traded by the Bruins to the Panthers last March for a future second-round pick, which has now been conveyed into a first-rounder after Florida won two series in the 2025 NHL playoffs.