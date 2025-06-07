Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand was mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Friday. But in the stands, another person was also cheering. That is Marchand's mom, who went viral for her celebration following Florida's win.

Brad Marchand's mom was LOVING her son's double OT winner 🤩 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/I3O9Wl2jki — NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Marchand's mom got some camera time after her son netted the goal that won the game for the Panthers in double overtime. The contest was a heavyweight fight as Florida nipped Edmonton, 5-4. It was the second consecutive game of the series that went to overtime.

Marchand scored two goals in the contest, which the Panthers desperately needed. Florida tied the series at 1 game apiece heading into Game 3.

Marchand's mom is likely to be back in the stands cheering on her son in that game, too.

The Panthers came up big in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

Marchand had a whopping seven shots on goal in Game 2. His two goals came at big moments, but none bigger than his game-winner.

“He's a gamer. He's a competitor,” Panthers player Seth Jones said of Marchand, per NHL.com. “He brings so much energy to our team on and off the ice and you saw that tonight.”

Marchand now has three total goals in the Stanley Cup Final. He's finding his way easily to the net in this series, as he has 10 shots on goal in the last two games.

The Panthers center, who has seven goals now in this year's playoffs, is excited about his Game 2 performance.

“They're very intense games,” Marchand said. “The energy in this building is pretty incredible. You can see the way they feed off of it. Just the intensity of the games, it's exciting to be a part of. It's a good one to win. I liked the way we played tonight.”

This series is looking to be an epic battle. Edmonton is trying to avenge their loss last year to Florida in the Stanley Cup. The Panthers are looking meanwhile to win back-to-back titles and build a dynasty.

The Stanley Cup Final now shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Monday.