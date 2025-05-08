The Florida Panthers suffered a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their second-round series to fall down 2-0, and Brad Marchand, who has had much success against the Maple Leafs in the postseason during his career with the Boston Bruins, spoke on the difference he sees with this year's matchup as a member of the Panthers.

“They came ready to play this round. We see that,” Brad Marchand said, via Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Marchand matched up with the Maple Leafs four times as a member of the Bruins. The first time was in 2013, when the Bruins staged a comeback from 4-1 in Game 7 to win 5-4 in overtime. In the next three matchups, in 2018, 2019 and 2024, the Bruins came out on top in seven games. Each series was very competitive, but the Bruins always seemed to get that last break to go their way. Marchand hopes that this repeats this year with the Panthers. The Panthers will have to come back from a 2-0 deficit to make it happen this year.

It would not be wise to count out the Panthers, as they are an experienced team and the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Maple Leafs are a very good team, but they have had a history of not finding success in the playoffs.

In Game 1, the Maple Leafs won by a score of 5-4, but the final score does not indicate how Toronto controlled the game. Panthers coach Paul Maurice even admitted that, despite his team making it close in the end. Game 2 was very competitive. It was a back-and-forth game, and Mitch Marner ended up with the winning goal in the third period.

The Panthers look to get back in the series with a win in Game 3 as it shifts to Florida. It would be a tall task to come back if they are not able to pick up a win in the next game.