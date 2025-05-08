The Florida Panthers' championship defense is on the ropes early in the second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a disappointing Game 1 loss, the Panthers are looking to rebound with a strong performance to get a win on the road in Game 2 and even the series before heading back to the Sunshine State.

Unfortunately for the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the officials aren't making it any easier on them. During the second period, Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues was somehow given a two-minute minor for embellishment after getting crushed into the boards by Scott Laughton.

Panthers fans and NHL fans everywhere were understandably baffled at the call. Rodrigues was even hit so hard that he ended up going to the Florida dressing room after the hit and wasn't able to serve his penalty in the box. Immediately after the call, fans took to social media to blast the refs for the ridiculous call.

that ref wouldve called embellishment on jfk — andy from 5 to 7 (@ChampagneAnyone) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Believe it or not, Brad Pitt was called for embellishment here pic.twitter.com/LtPghXZFh7 — Benjamin Milks (@brian5or6) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Outside of some bizarre officiating, Game 2 between two of the best teams in hockey has been wildly entertaining. The two have gone back and forth all night and the lead keeps changing hands. After Brad Marchand gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead to start the second period, the Maple Leafs scored two unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead heading into the third. In the final frame, the two teams traded goals just 17 seconds apart, and the Leafs are now trying to protect a 4-3 lead with just over half of the period remaining.

It would be very difficult for the Panthers to come back if they do end up falling down 2-0 in the series. For all of the Maple Leafs' playoff struggles in the past, they have been one of the best teams in the NHL all season long, so beating them four times in five games would be a very difficult task even for the defending champs.