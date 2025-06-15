Florida Panthers veteran Brad Marchand continues to turn back the clock with an electrifying performance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Thanks to his clutch showing against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday evening, he and his teammates are now just one win away from capturing their second consecutive title.

Marchand not only opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the postseason, but he also netted the eventual game-winner in the third period—his 10th of the playoffs—in highlight-reel fashion. He dangled around Oilers defenseman Jake Walman and then beat goaltender Calvin Pickard with a backhand-forehand deke with Edmonton's Corey Perry attempting to slow him down.

Brad Marchand, what a goal 😱 pic.twitter.com/gwS7zmbUE3 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Marchand continues to prove that he is one of the most valuable trade deadline additions that a team has made in recent memory, and it could very well pay off with a Stanley Cup victory.

Panthers forward Brad Marchand was an A+ addition

Article Continues Below

Marchand was acquired from the Panthers in March from the Boston Bruins, who missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a decade and also sold off other assets like Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, and Trent Frederic (who is playing against Marchand with the Oilers).

Marchand recently revealed that he entered this season in the final year of his contract—something he had never originally planned to do.

“I didn't really want to play contract years out because I never really wanted to have that stress. I always wanted the security of maybe take a little less and you get a deal done early, and you have the security of it being done, and you can just worry about playing hockey,” Marchand said.

“I find when you go into a season playing (without a contract), things matter. Your stats matter more. So, it doesn't just become about the team. When you're on term and you're on a contract, it can be all about the team, and you can sacrifice whatever you need to be part of the team. But in contract years, you can't do that. You have to be a little bit selfish.”

Marchand now has 10 goals with 10 assists in the postseason, and has thrust himself into the conversation for potential Conn Smythe Trophy winner.