Brad Marchand is the gift that keeps on giving for the Florida Panthers. The veteran skater made a big mark once again in the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final, as he got the party started Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Marchand found the back of the net in the opening period for the first goal of Game 5.

With that goal, the 37-year-old Marchand became the first one since the turn of the millennium to score in three consecutive true road games in the final stage of the NHL playoffs.

Via Sportsnet Stats: “Panthers Brad Marchand is the first player to score in each of the first 3 true road games of a #StanleyCup Final since the Rangers Alexei Kovalev in 1994 (Brayden Point accomplished the feat in the 2020 Final bubble in 3 “road” games).”

Marchand showed an excellent read of what was going to happen after a faceoff during that sequence. He knew where the puck was going to be and got to it before making some great moves on his way to the net. Despite multiple defenders around him, Marchand managed to evade them while protecting the puck from getting out of his control. Even at his age, Marchand still clearly has what it takes to make a big impact on the ice for his team.

The former Boston Bruins star entered Game 5 with four points (all on goals) in the series. He scored a goal in Florida's loss in Game 1, then lit the lamp twice in Game 2's Panthers win. In Game 3, he had one of the six goals scored in the contest by the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

He was held scoreless in Game 4, but that certainly is not the case in Game 5, as he helped set the tone early in Florida's favor on Saturday. Marchand's Game 4 goal helped Florida manage its nerves while playing inside a loud building packed with Oilers fans, who were still on a high from that exhilarating Game 4 win by their team, thanks to Leon Draisaitl's overtime goal.

Marchand was sent by the Bruins to Florida just before the trade deadline last March for a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL draft.