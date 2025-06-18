If you had told the Florida Panthers before the start of the season that their longtime nemesis, Brad Marchand, would help them win the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, the team and their fans would have laughed at you. But that's precisely what ended up happening after the Panthers landed Marchand in a stunning deal with the Boston Bruins right before the trade deadline closed.

Marchand had his fair share of runs-ins with the Panthers over the past few seasons, but he ended up adapting to his new squad quickly, and he became one of the most important pieces of their latest Cup run. While retirement rumors have begun to pop up surrounding Marchand, he dropped an eight-word admission after winning the second title of his career that will surely scare the rest of the NHL.

“I honestly feel like a young guy again,” Marchand claimed after Florida's 5-1 Game 6 victory over Edmonton.

Brad Marchand set for free agency after strong stint with Panthers

Marchand was huge for Florida during these playoffs, as he scored 10 goals and racked up 10 assists in their 23 games. The 37-year-old veteran saved his best for last, though, as he scored six goals in the six-game series against the Oilers, including the overtime game-winner in Game 2 and the eventual game-winner in the crucial Game 5 victory.

A big reason why Marchand was traded by Boston in the first place is because his contract is now up, meaning he is set for free agency. While the retirement question certainly looms large for Marchand now, he doesn't sound like a guy who intends on calling it a career just yet. Where he will be playing hockey next year remains to be seen, but Marchand's play on the ice backs up his claim that he's feeling young, and that's a scary proposition for the 31 other teams that will have to play against him in the future.