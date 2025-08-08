The Houston Texans identified CJ Gardner-Johnson as someone who could potentially elevate the defense to the next tier, valuing his big-game experience and notable ball-hawking skills. Additionally, the veteran safety boasts the intensity that head coach DeMeco Ryans wants in his secondary. Thus, one can see why fans were stressing out a bit after the Super Bowl 59 champion was carted off the practice field with a knee injury. The prognosis is looking up, however.

Following the news that Gardner-Johnson avoided an ACL tear, which was already a massive relief, the Texans received even better news regarding the 27-year-old's status.

“Further testing revealed that Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s knee injury isn’t as serious as it could have been, and it’s not out of the question that he could be back as soon as the regular-season opener vs. the Rams,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X.

Texans trust CJ Gardner-Johnson to make a big impact

Article Continues Below

Assuming Matthew Stafford is healthy for Week 1, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback will surely try to pepper wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua with a significant amount of targets. Houston will need enough capable defensive backs to combat that potentially lethal aerial attack. Apparently, the team's offseason acquisition may be available to help out on that front.

Gardner-Johnson recorded a whopping six interceptions last season, one of which was his first career pick-six, to go along with 12 pass breakups, 35 solo tackles, a forced fumble and an impressive 81.3 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus. Put simply, the man makes plays. Ryans' young son recognizes his ability, spotlighting the 2019 fourth-round draft pick during a training camp interview with NFL Network.

The Texans acquired Gardner-Johnson (and a 2026 sixth-rounder) in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, sending back guard Kenyon Green — suffered an injury himself — and a fifth-rounder that was used to select former Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. They intend to build on their recent AFC Wild Card success and enjoy a genuinely deep playoffs run this season. Time is especially of the essence because CJ Stroud contract negotiations are bound to surface in 2026.

Houston is only looking at what is in front of it right now, though. DeMeco Ryans will consider how to replace CJ Gardner-Johnson in the short term, but he will also celebrate this turn of good fortune.